Eight bargain ways to say I Love You this Valentine’s Day

Feeling the pinch post-Christmas, but still want to share the love this Valentine’s?

We’ve rounded up eight of the hottest offers to mark the most romantic day of the year.

The Engine Room at The Fire Station

•Heart-shaped pizza, Pizza Uno, St Luke’s Terrace, Pallion

Get a pizza the action this Valentine’s by wooing your loved one with the greatest gift of all. Nothing says I Love You more than a heart-shaped pizza and this takeaway is offering medium-sized versions of the treat. Order at http://pizzauno.co.uk/new/#



•Yates’ £10 Valentine offer, Sunderland city centre

Yates Sunderland is spreading the love with the Ultimate Combo sharer and four drinks for just £10. Indulge in Southern fried chicken goujons, mini nachos, beer-battered onion rings, garlic bread, spiral fries and breaded mushrooms served with BBQ sauce and sour cream dips. Must be pre-booked.

•Valentine’s beauty offer, Amy’s Beauty and Tanning, Villette Road, Sunderland

Free champagne for lovers on board DFDS

This Sunderland beauty salon is feeling the love and is offering two people the chance to get a gelish manicure for £12.50 each (instead of £18) or hands and toes for £25. The offer is available until Saturday, February 17 and can be booked on the salon’s Facebook page or on Tel. 0191 567 0315.

•Valentine’s Meal offer, Engine Room, Sunderland city centre

Will the flames of passion ignite at this new bar and bistro? The Engine Room at the Fire Station is taking bookings for its first Valentine’s Day with a £15 each offer for a three course meal, with options including a 10oz rump steak. Book at Tel. 0191 594 7241.

•Pandora, The Bridges, Sunderland

Spend £99 in store and receive a limited edition heart-shaped Pandora jewellery dish. The shopping centre will also be hosting a Mr and Mrs-style quiz on Saturday, February 10 from 11am to 4pm in the Central Square. Answer a set of questions about each other and if they all match, you win a prize.

•Be My Valentine Ball, Lumley Castle, Chester-le-Street, February 16

Dress to impress for a red carpet photoshoot arrival, followed by reception drink, three course dinner and disco. Tickets are priced from £42 per person.

•Free champagne on DFDS, North Shields to Amsterdam route

Ferry operator DFDS is offering free bottles of champagne for passengers who find love hearts on their plates in the on-board restaurants this Valentine’s Day. The ferry operator has commissioned the special plates in its new North Sea Bistro to provide the lucky diners with an extra special experience as they sail for Amsterdam on the calendar’s most romantic evening. Crew members will present the champagne to the lucky winners, with the adorned plates distributed at random. Couples looking to join the heart hunt on a last minute romantic getaway can benefit from DFDS’ limited time 2 for 1 mini cruise offer at www.dfds.co.uk/2for1



•£50 Boots Voucher, Castle Dene Shopping Centre, Peterlee

Win a £50 Boots voucher by nominating your loved one at the centre’s Love Letter Post Box until February 10. Simply fill out a form available at the centre, telling judges why your nominee is a deserving person, and post to the Love Letter Post Box.