Early-morning rescue after man falls from railings in Sunderland

Emergency services were called to the banks of the River Wear where a man had fallen off the railings in Sunderland.

Just after 5am this morning, the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue team were called to assist Northumbria Police and Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service after a man had fallen off the railings by the Fish Quay, in Low Street.

Emergency services were called to the incident in the early hours of this morning. Picture by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team

A spokesman for the coastguard said: "On our arrival we found that the person had fallen onto a ledge and was being supported by both the police and fire service from the shore and also by Sunderland inshore lifeboat.

"Once fully supported the person was placed into a stretcher, lifted up back onto the quayside and handed into the care of the ambulance service."