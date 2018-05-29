Double rape inquiry under way into attacks in Sunderland city centre park

Inquiries are under way into two separate reports of rape in the same park within the space of just minutes.

Mowbray Park remained sealed off by Northumbria Police earlier today following on from the allegations.

Mowbray Park in Sunderland city centre.

Officers are investigating a report that two women were raped between 9pm and 9.40pm yesterday, Bank Holiday Monday, in Mowbray Park, Sunderland.

A force spokesman added: “An investigation is ongoing into the incidents.

"The victims are being supported by specialist officers at this time.

“Anybody who was in the area at the time or who has information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1136 28/05/18.”