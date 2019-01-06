Double call out to emergency services after concern for people on Sunderland bridge

Two people were taken in to care of the police after they were spotted in distress on Sunderland's Wearmouth Bridge.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and other emergency services were called out at 11.16pm last night after a man was spotted on the wrong side of the railings.

The report came just hours after an earlier similar incident.

A spokesman for the team said: "Once again we were tasked in the night to assist the police with a person on the wrong side of the railings on the Wearmouth Bridge.

"Two of our rope rescue technicians along with the line rescue team from the fire service stood by whilst lengthy negotiations took place.

"The individual eventually agreed to come to safety and self recovered into police care."

A spokesman for the RNLI Sunderland Lifeboat Station added: "Volunteers once again paged by UK Coastguard to assist emergency services with an incident at Wearmouth Bridge.

"Our RNLI D Class inshore lifeboat launched with three volunteers onboard and arrived at the scene until volunteers were stood down and cleared to return to station when the incident was safely resolved."

It followed on from a call out at 6.33pm, when the Coastguard and RNLI was called to deal with a person on the wrong side of the barrier over the bridge.

As its officers arrived, the person had been brought to safety and was in the care of the police.

The Coastguard has issued a reminder that people should call 999 and ask for the service in case of emergencies.

*You don’t have to be suicidal to call Samaritans.

Whatever you’re going through, call us free any time from any phone on 116 123 (this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit www.samaritans.org to find details of your nearest branch.