Double call out after concerns for people on wrong side of railings of Sunderland bridges

The emergency services answered two call outs last night over concerns people were at risk on bridges over the River Wear.

The first report was mad eat 7.30pm when the Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and the city's RNLI volunteers were called to support the police after a 999 call reporting someone was on the wrong side of the railings on the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

The first incident happened on the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "On scene there were no persons on the bridge so a search of the area was carried out on land, and on the water by RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station.

"With no evidence of any person in difficulty and no further reports the team were stood down and the incident handed back to the police.

"We were also assisted on scene by firefighters from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service."

The RNLI had launched its D Class inshore lifeboat as part it its response.

A spokesman for the charity said: "Thankfully after about 45 minutes; Police Officers were able to successfully resolve the incident. Once this was confirmed our volunteers were cleared leave the scene and return to station."

The second incident happened just before midnight, when the Coastguard was paged to assist police with a person on the wrong side of the railings on the Wearmouth Bridge.

The service said shortly after the arrival of its officers, the person was brought to safety and was in the care of the police.

The Samaritans can be called free on 116 123 24-hours a day and emailed via jo@samaritans.org.