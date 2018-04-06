Dog plucked to safety after accident on cliffs

A dog was rescued by emergency services after an accident on cliffs this morning.

The Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade were called to the cliff in Whitburn Coastal Park after a dog fell down the blow hole.

The dog had fallen down a blow hole while chasing birds. Picture by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.

Rescuers worked to pluck the Springer Spaniel, called Millie, to safety.

She was soon reunited with her grateful owner suffering from no injuries.

A spokesman for Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team said: "The team were called out this morning with our colleagues from South Shields Volunteer Life Brigade (SSVLB) to a dog over the cliff in Whitburn Coastal Park.

"On our arrival we found the owner, whose Springer Spaniel had fallen down the blow hole while chasing birds.

"The teams worked together to lower one of our rope rescue technicians who retrieved the dog in our animal rescue bag designed for such situations.

"The dog, Millie, was luckily no worse off from her adventure and was handed over to her owner.

"The team would like to remind owners to keep their dogs on a lead when visiting the coast.

"Remember to dial 999 in all coastal emergencies and ask for the Coastguard."