Do you want to be part of DNA sculpture at centre of Sunderland castle's restoration?

Ashes of late loved ones and strands of hair are to be used to create an glass artwork to reflect the DNA of Wearside at a city landmark.

Residents can become part of the fabric of Sunderland's Hylton Castle by having strands of their DNA encapsulated in glass for a sculpture being created for display there.

The castle, which dates back to the 14th century, is being restored and returned to life as a heritage and community hub for people and visitors to enjoy and share stories of Sunderland’s history.

The restoration is being carried out through a collaborative project between Sunderland City Council and Castle in the Community with support from the Heritage Lottery Fund.

On-going restoration and construction work will create three floors within the historic walls of the castle housing café, interpretation and learning spaces, exhibition space, and a base for events and activities for residents and visitors.

As part of the work, Sunderland-based artist Zoe Garner is creating a large glass sculpture for permanent installation in the castle, providing a stunning visual piece with links to one of the city’s oldest industries.

Hylton Castle pictured before building work began to return it to past glory.

The sculpture, inspired by the action of centuries of rain eroding the stones of the castle, will be ceiling-mounted on the top floor of the castle, hanging above the heads of visitors and encouraging people to look up in the high spaces of the building.

It will be illuminated, with programmed lighting creating a rainfall effect through dozens of glass rods and tubes.

The work will be created using flame working techniques pioneered in Sunderland, and made at the city’s National Glass Centre.

What will make these glass rods and tubes even more remarkable is the fact that local people have also been invited to supply traces of their own or their family’s DNA.

These traces, in the form of a hair or the ashes of a loved one, will be encased in small glass droplets to be positioned inside the glass tubes.

Anyone who would like to help make elements of the sculpture a number of half day flame glass technique workshops are available at the National Glass Centre running from Saturday, June 16, to Wednesday, June 20.

Those who join in will receive expert tuition in flame working glass, and having practised the technique everyone will make at least one droplet to be included in the sculpture and one to take home to keep.

DNA in the form of a hair sample or ashes can be included and participants can also etch their initials on the droplets.

Alyson Tate, who grew up in Castletown in the shadow of Hylton Castle, is taking part in one of the workshops with her mother and sisters on Father’s Day.

The family plan to include some of her late father’s Alan Hall's ashes along with traces of their own individual DNA into fire-blown glass droplets for the sculpture.

Alyson said: “This is such a great opportunity to be part of an exciting project.

“It’s a wonderful chance for the family to come together and do something in memory of my Dad, and in years to come we’ll be able to go to the castle and think of him and how we helped make something so long lasting and special.”

Sunderland City Council portfolio holder for communities and culture, Councillor John Kelly added: “This is such an unusual idea, but the restoration of Hylton Castle has always been a community led project so it is also very appropriate.

“This historic landmark is part of Sunderland cultural heritage DNA, and the generations of communities who have lived alongside it responsible for shaping its history.

“People are as much a part of the castle as its bricks, stone and mortar and this sculpture is a visual recognition and permanent reminder of that.”

Anyone who would like to include their DNA but are unable to attend a workshop, please get in touch.

Information and bookings can be made via www.hyltoncastle.org.uk/events or by calling 07774 823311 or 07827 305567, with places to be reserved in advance.

People can also email Elanor.johnson@sunderland.gov.uk.

Workshop cost is £40 per person, which includes all materials, and making at least one droplet to be included in the piece and one to take home.

Participants must be 16 or over and must wear short sleeves and closed toe shoes or boots.