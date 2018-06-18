Disgraced Sunderland police officer and drugs gang kingpin see conviction appeals rejected

Two men jailed for their involvement with a crime ring that brought cocaine worth millions of pounds to Wearside have failed in their bids to get their convictions overturned.

Aidan Dobbing, 33, of Doxford Park, Sunderland, was jailed for 14 years last March after being convicted of conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

Aidan Dobbing.

Former Northumbria Police officer Gary Christie, 43, of Silksworth Lane, Sunderland, was sentenced to two years in prison as part of the same case after being convicted of misconduct in public office.

Dobbing and Christie challenged their convictions - which had been handed out at Teesside Crown Court - at London's Appeal Court, but both saw their bids rejected.

Asa Dobbing, 38, of Ryhope Grange Court, Ryhope, ran the drugs operation with his brother Aidan from their Aspect Garage business in Sunderland.

He was jailed for 15 years last March.

Christie - a police officer with more than 20 years' service - accessed police intelligence at the behest of Asa Dobbing.

During a three-day trial at Teesside Crown Court last March, a jury heard Christie was lifelong friends with Dobbing.

He was part of a circle of friends based around the Ashbrooke pub in Stannington Grove, Sunderland, and its football team, which was managed by Dobbing.

At the trial, Christie denied misconduct in public office, and conspiracy to supply class A drugs between August 2012 and April 2014. He was acquitted by the jury of conspiracy, but convicted of misconduct.

The court heard that when Jamie Malloy, one of Dobbing's drugs couriers, was arrested, Christie searched police computers for information about Malloy after being asked to do so by Dobbing.

Malloy, then 28, of Swan Street, Monkwearmouth, Sunderland, was later sentenced to five years and four months in prison after admitting conspiracy to supply class A drugs between August 2012 and April 2014.

Christie was dismissed by Northumbria Police over his gross misconduct.