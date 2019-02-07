Dirty drivers fined after throwing litter out of car windows in Sunderland

Two drivers have been hit with fines after being caught throwing litter out of their car windows in Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council says it is getting a firmer grip on illegal dumping, litter, and other environmental crimes which despoil the city.

The two motorists, who were each given £150 fines, are the latest to face action. It comes after the Echo launched its Cleaner Streets campaign, encouraging more pride in our city and a focus on cleaning up Sunderland's streets.

In the first case a driver was spotted throwing a cigarette butt out of a car window by an eagle-eyed highways inspector, while sat waiting at traffic lights at The Cedars in Ashbrooke.



The inspector took down the car's registration number and reported it to the environmental enforcement team who traced the owner and served him with a fixed penalty notice for littering.



In the second case, an environmental services manager reported a driver after spotting her throwing a can out of a car window at the zebra crossing near St Anne's RC Primary School on Hylton Road, Pennywell.



When traced and contacted, the driver accepted full liability, apologised and accepted paying a £150 fixed penalty notice as an alternative to court proceedings.



Councillor Amy Wilson, Sunderland City Council's cabinet member for Transport and Environment, said: "Throwing waste out of your car is not just lazy but irresponsible and these drivers really ought to have known better.



"The vast majority of people take a pride in their city and wouldn't dream of throwing rubbish out of their car window.



"They take their rubbish home with them or put it in a bin when they get to where they are going, but there are always a few drivers who think its acceptable to get rid of their rubbish there and then.



"I would ask anyone who sees anyone throwing waste out of a car to take down the registration number and report it to the council so that we can take action."



You can report fly-tipping and litter to the council at https://www.sunderland.gov.uk/report-it or on 0191 520 5550 or to your local ward councillor.