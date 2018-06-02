Delegation from China visits Sunderland as part of friendship agreement

A delegation from China have been welcomed to Wearside by civic leaders.

The group, from the northern city of Harbin, included senior government figures from the city, which has a population of more than 10 million.

The visit to is part of the on-going Friendship Agreement that was first signed with Sunderland in 2009 and renewed in 2014.

Ten schools in Sunderland have partnerships with Harbin schools and there is an active exchange programme.

The delegation met representatives from Sunderland University, Together for Children, Sunderland Software City and the North East Automotive Alliance.

At the Software Centre, the delegation received presentations and updates on the city’s economy, Northern Spire, and also met representatives from software companies before a tour of Washington Old Hall.

Coun Mordey said: “Education and economic links have been at the heart of the partnership between our two cities since we first signed the Friendship Agreement, so it is really positive to have partners from these key areas when we met the delegation.

“We are very proud of our relationship with Harbin and delighted that senior representatives from six of our schools had the opportunity to travel to Harbin in March this year.”