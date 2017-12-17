Delays on A1 after car collides with central reservation

Drivers are facing delays on the A1 after a car collided with the central reservation.

A lane of the road is closed near Chester-le-Street while the recovery process takes place.

Police believe the incident was caused by black ice.

Highways England tweeted: "One lane (of three) is closed on the A1M northbound between J63 and J64 near Chester-le-Street due to a collision involving a car which collided with the central reservation.

"Our traffic officers are en-route to scene."

Northumbria Police tweeted: "Northumbria Police are currently dealing with an RTC on the A1 southbound between junctions 64 and 63 due to black ice.

"We are advising drivers to take extra care when out today."