Delays are reported after police were called to a two-vehicle collision on a busy junction of the A19.

One lane is blocked on the southbound carriageway of the road at the A690 Doxford Park junction.

It comes after two vehicles collided, with police now at the scene.

North East Live Traffic posted: "A19 Southbound delays and lane two blocked at the A690 Doxford Park junction due to a two vehicle collision. Police in attendance."