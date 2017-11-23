Deadline looming to become Sunderland Tall Ships Race volunteer

Keen North East people are being urged to sign up as a Tall Ships Races volunteer before the 2018 deadline.

More than 350 volunteers - or Event Makers as they will be known - are needed for the Sunderland leg of next July’s races.

Everyone is encouraged to play their part in The Tall ships Races Sunderland 2018: Photo: Sail Training International .

And anyone who is interested is urged to get their applications in before the deadline of Monday, January 8, 2018.

The Wearside festival, which runs from Wednesday, July 11, to Saturday, July 14, 2018, will be the biggest free event in the UK next year.

Councillor John Kelly, Portfolio Holder for Public Health, Wellness and Culture, said: “There will be dozens of opportunities to play your part in this fantastic event. The Tall Ships Races will not only be important to Sunderland’s communities and economy but also to how our city is portrayed across the country and beyond.”

Everyone taking part will receive training to achieve an NVQ level 1 in Volunteering.

There will be dozens of opportunities to play your part in this fantastic event. The Tall Ships Races will not only be important to Sunderland’s communities and economy but also to how our city is portrayed across the country and beyond John Kelly

They will all work with Sunderland College, and will also have the option to complete the training and study requirements for NVQ level 2 in Customer Services - and do it free of charge.

Coun Kelly added: “Volunteering can be fun, exciting rewarding and hard work too.

“We need your help to make it happen and I urge anyone who has ever thought about volunteering to make a New Year’s pledge to themselves to make the most of the opportunities that will be available next summer.”

Volunteering opportunities at The Tall Ships Races Sunderland 2018 will include event support, staffing crew and volunteer centres, site dressing, welcoming visitors, and programme selling.

They will also include site and event information, assisting with crew activities, Ships Liaison Officers and Ship Technical Liaison Officers.

The races are expected to bring 1.5 million people to Wearside and they will get to see up to 80 ships.

For more information and to apply to become an Event Maker go to www.tallshipssunderland.com/get-involved/volunteers.

People can also contact Ian Flannery on (0191) 5611397, or email Ian.Flannery@sunderland.gov.uk.