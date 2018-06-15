Cyclists in the saddle for Foundation of Light challenge in Croatia

Dozens of cyclists have hit the road for good causes in aid of Sunderland AFC's official charity.

The annual Foundation of Light cycle challenge is underway in Croatia.

The cyclists during the challenge in Croatia.

A team of 40 is cycling 350 miles between Dubrovnik and Split in Croatia.

The challenge got underway on Wednesday, and is set to be completed on Monday.

Among those taking part is former Sunderland AFC star Julio Arca, retired dentist Michael Oliver and former Echo editor Rob Lawson.

The foundation holds a cycling challenge every year, and previous routes have included Brussels to Paris, Dublin to Sunderland and Wroclaw to Prague, with over £200,000 raised for North East communities.

Each cyclist is asked to raise £1,650 towards the cost of the ride, with all proceeds going toward the Foundation.

The Foundation of Light was established in 2001 and uses the power of football to involve, educate and inspire people of all ages and from all backgrounds to realise their potential.

Structurally and financially independent of Sunderland Football Club, the Foundation raises more than £4million every year to deliver its programmes.