Cyclist taken to hospital after collision with bus in Sunderland city centre

A cyclist has been taken to hospital after he was involved in a collision with a bus on a busy city centre junction.

At about 1.30pm, Northumbria Police received a report of a collision on Albion Place in Sunderland, near to the junction with Green Terrace and Vine Place, stating that a bus and cyclist have collided.

Emergency services are on the scene, and the man who had been cycling has been taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Vine Place has been closed while emergency services work and a diversion is in place.

The Go North East bus involved in the incident was left smashed by the collision.

A Go North East spokesman said: "Go North East has confirmed that one of its buses has been involved in an incident on Green Terrace in Sunderland City Centre.”

The company has been issuing updates over the diversions via its Facebook page and Twitter via @gonortheast.