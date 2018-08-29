Cyclist fulfils naked ambition to ride over Sunderland's Northern Spire bridge

A nude cyclist has been amongst those to nip across Sunderland's newest crossing over the River Wear.

Jamie Cockburn captured the moment on video as the man headed over the Northern Spire bridge earlier today, joining others as they made the crossing for the first time.

The plucky cyclist was spotted riding across the Northern Spire bridge earlier today.

The £117 million structure, which links Castletown with Pallion, opened to traffic this morning after first welcoming people on foot, mobility scooters and other cyclists yesterday.

The naked cyclist can be seen in the video travelling towards the south side of the river, while Jamie asks: "What the hell are you doing mate? He's got nowt on at all" before he shouts from the passenger side of the car in a bid to get the rider's attention.

Jamie, who has given permission for us to share his video, has posted it on Facebook with the comment: "New bridge opens first time over and here’s an old blokey pedalling over naked.

"Some guy - only in Sunderland."