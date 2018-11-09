Cream tea and Alice Cooper served up to rock fans in fundraiser for Sunderland hospice

Shock rock and scones will be served up to an audience at an afternoon filled with treats and Alice Cooper tunes.

Members of the music act's tribute Alice Cooper's Nightmare visited St Benedict's Hospice this week as they prepare to take to the stage for a two-hour extravaganza featuring an exact replica of the band's show.

St Benedict's Hospice community fundraiser Lisa Peverley, centre, with Brian Ross. who performs as Alice Cooper, Charlotte Attle, who is Nurse Rozetta, Lynn Tucker in red and Brian Green, manager, of Alice Cooper's Nightmare.

Members of the 11-strong band, including Alice and the terrifying Nurse Rozetta, visited the hospice at Ryhope ahead of the alternative tea party they’re hosting to raise funds for the charity, as part of its Big Brew Up campaign.

Dubbed Alice in Sunderland, The Mad Coopers’ Tea Party, the event will take place at The Alexandra in Queen Alexandra Road, Grangetown, on Sunday, November 18, at 3pm.

Brian Green, the band’s manager said: “We have a very large fan base and we’ve been told the show is as good as seeing the real thing because of the attention to detail and the music.

"Alice Cooper is a showman and this is a theatrical show – people say they’ve been entertained from start to finish.

“The band will be performing a shorter version of our usual show then we’re going to sit down and have tea and sandwiches.

"We’re always keen to support charities and this is our way of doing that – our way of course.”

Lisa Peverley, community fundraiser at the hospice, said: “The Big Brew Up campaign is a new event for us at St Benedict’s this year and it’s gaining more and more support.

"We’re really grateful that Brian and the band have stepped forward to put on Alice in Sunderland – it will certainly be different to anything we’ve seen before.”

Tickets are £10 and include the show and a cream tea.

For tickets contact St Benedict’s (0191) 5128436, The Alexandra Steakhouse on (0191) 510 1100 or Alice Cooper’s Nightmare either through their Facebook page or on 07710 086 257.