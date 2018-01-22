Court Round-up: Sunderland cases dealt with by magistrates

Have your say

The following cases have been dealt with at South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court.

Stephen Charlton, 23, of Eldon Lane, Bishop Auckland, pleaded guilty to driving a Ford Transit van on Springwell Road, Sunderland, on December 23, 2017, with excess alcohol, otherwise than in accordance with a licence and without third-party insurance.

He was fined £400 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40 and costs of £85.

He was disqualified from holding or obtaining a driving licence for 16 months.

Rafi Syed Hussain, 21, of Ryhope Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour or disorderly behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, on August 31, 2017.

He was fined £75 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £50.

Toni Jones, 28, of Saint Johns, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to being drunk and disorderly in Holmeside, on October 8, 2017.

She was fined £50 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £50.

Amanda Wilson, 44, of Westernmoor, Washington, pleaded guilty to dishonestly failing to promptly notify the Department for Work and Pensions in the prescribed manner of a change of circumstances affecting entitlement to Employment Support Allowance, between May 18, 2015, and June 20, 2017, namely that she failed to notify full and accurate details of her capital.

She was fined £400 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £40 and costs of £85.

David Eric Carter, 24, of Aged Miners’ Homes, Houghton, pleaded guilty to assaulting a police officer on December 5, 2017.

He was told to pay compensation of £100, a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and costs of £85.

David Scott, 46, of Cardwell Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to driving a grey Nissan Micra on Lawrence Street, with excess alcohol, on December 28.

He was fined £750 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £75 and costs of £85. He was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 24 months.