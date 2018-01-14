Court round-up: Sunderland cases dealt with by magistrates

The following cases have been dealt with at South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court.

Anthony Burrell, 57, of Pennygreen Square, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing a frozen lobster, valued at £10, from Iceland in Pennywell, on August 21, 2017.

He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and was told to pay compensation of £10.

Hakeem Abiola Dosunmu, 35, of Torrens Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to driving a BMW on Market Street, Newcastle, with excess alcohol, on October 25.

He was sentenced to an 18-month community order and was told to take part in the drink-impaired drivers’ programme, 20 days’ rehabilitation activity and 100 hours of unpaid work.

He was disqualified from driving for 42 months.

Kriss Botham, 36, of Alrich Mews, Stocksbridge, Sheffield, pleaded guilty to stealing bedding to the value of £30 from Tesco, Roker Retail Park, Sunderland.

She was sentenced to nine weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for six months, with a 35-day, electronically-monitored curfew from 7pm until 7am and was told to pay a surcharge of £115 and costs of 85.

Adam Hughes, 39, of Drummond Walk, Melton Mowbray, Leicestershire, pleaded guilty to driving an Audi on Murray Avenue, Fencehouses, with the proportion of a specified drug within his system being over the specified limit, on August 14.

He was fined £470 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £47 and costs of £85. He was disqualified from driving for 22 months.

Jordan Lewis Scott, 18, of Hendon Burn Avenue, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to failing to surrender on December 11, after being released on bail.

He was fined £80 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30.

Derek Robson, 41, of Roker Avenue, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to resisting a police officer on November 22, 2017.

He was discharged conditionally for six months and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20.