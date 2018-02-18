Court Round-Up: Bra theft, drink-driving and racially aggravated assault among Sunderland cases

The following cases have been dealt with at South Northumbria Magistrates' Court.

Maxine Lowe, 38, of Hastings Street, Hendon, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing a quantity of bras to the value of £18, from Poundland, on October 28, 2017. She was sentenced to a community order for 18 months and was banned from Poundland, Debenhams and The Range. She was also told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Lee Craggs, 61, of Ravensworth Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to a racially aggravated common assault, on June 12, 2017. He was told to pay compensation of £100 and costs of £250.

Paul Michael Kane, 27, of East Boldon Road, Cleadon, pleaded guilty to failing to provide a specimen of breath, having been suspected of driving a a vehicle in Boldon, on December 4, 2017. He was fined £200 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £20 and costs of £150. He was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for 28 days.

Michael Sayers, 27, of Torquay Road, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to damaging a car to the value of £500 He was told to pay compensation of £125. A restraining order was made.

Gary Ellis Fleming, 39, of HMP Durham, pleaded guilty to driving a Seat Leon in Washington on August 8, 2017, whilst unfit through drugs. He was discharged absolutely and was disqualified for holding or obtaining a driving licence for three years, with 20 days' rehabilitation activity requirement and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £85.

Kevin Steven Belton, 30, of Padgate Road, Pennywell, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to stealing fuel to the value of £56.93 belonging to Number One Filling Station, on September 19, 2017. He was committed to prison for 14 week,s suspended for 18 months and was told to pay compensation of £56.93, a surcharge to fund victim services of £115 and costs of £85.