Court round-up: Assaults, abuse and social media threats

The following cases have been dealt with at South Northumbria Magistrates’ Court.

Donald Walter Peverley, 34, of Penistone Road, Pennywell, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to assaulting a man in Sunderland on November 25.

He was discharged conditionally for 12 months and was told to pay compensation of £50 and prosecution costs of £85.

Natasha Waddle, 26, of Seventh Street, Horden, Peterlee, pleaded guilty to using threatening or abusive words or behaviour within the hearing or sight of a person likely to be caused harassment, alarm or distress, on October 7, and the offence was racially aggravated.

She was fined £120 and was told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and prosecution costs of £85.

Fahd Al-Hooti, 27, of Johnson Terrace, Sulgrave, Washington, pleaded guilty to threatening a Sunderland woman with violence via text message and social media between September 29 and November 28. He was sentenced to 20 weeks’ imprisonment, suspended for 24 months. He was told to participate in the Building Better Relationships Programme for 30 days, and 35 days of specified activity. A 10-year restraining order was made in respect of the victim.

He was also told to pay a surcharge to fund victim services of £115 and prosecution costs of £85.

Leslie McGrady, 46, of Eskdale Street, Houghton, was found guilty of assaulting a woman in Houghton on September 24.

He was sentenced to a 12-month community order with 25 days’ specified activity. He was also told to pay compensation of £300 and costs of £100.

Liam Ellis Jones, 25, of Padgate Road, Pennywell, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to damaging a ground floor window to the value of £100 on October 28.

He was fined £300 and was told to pay compensation of £100, a surcharge to fund victim services of £30 and prosecution costs of £85.