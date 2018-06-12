Councillors asked to approve extra £11.8m spend on major Sunderland road project

Councillors are to be asked to approve an extra £11.8million spend on a major new road project in Sunderland.

Sunderland City Council’s cabinet is to discuss the build of a new £70million dual carriageway from the soon-to-be-opened Northern Spire.

The new dual carriageway will link to the Northern Spire.

It will run from the southbound bridgehead through Pallion, Deptford and linking into St Mary’s Boulevard.

It is phase three of the Sunderland Strategic Transport Corridor (SSTC), which has so far seen improvements to St Mary’s Boulevard and the build of the Northern Spire and approach roads, the completion of which is imminent.

The project is so far due to be funded with £42.1million from the government and Department of Transport, and prudential borrowing of £16.9million.

However, the council says that latest estimates put the cost of the scheme at £70.8million - with land acquisition costs and infrastructure support, such as utility diversions, being factors.

The report to the cabinet describes how the extra £11.8million can be met, with an underspend on the Northern Spire project and Central Government transport grant allocations.

The cabinet meeting will also see councillors look at the procurement process to secure tenders and lead to the appointment of the main contractor for the project.

Coun Amy Wilson, the council’s cabinet member for environment and transport, said: “All aspects of the SSTC are key parts of our city’s future. By updating our highways and transport networks we improve connections between our communities,have a better flow of goods and services into and across our city, open up more land for new development, and we create opportunities for more investment and job creation.

“The Northern Spire’s completion is imminent and this council’s cabinet is now looking to the next steps in our city’s development with this important dual carriageway.”

The planned route for the new dual carriageway starts at its west end from the approach to the Northern Spire. It is proposed to take traffic from there around the Pallion Shipyard site and under the end span of the Queen Alexandra Bridge.

It follows the line of the existing Deptford Terrace before heading across Simpson Street and overlaying the existing Trimdon Street to modified roundabouts at Hylton Road and St Mary’s Boulevard.

Site preparation could begin this summer before full works potentially start in 2019. The cabinet will meet on June 20.