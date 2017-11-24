Could you fly the flag for Sunderland at national model pageant?

Do you have what it takes to be the next Top Model of Sunderland?

Entries are now open to find a woman who will fly the flag for the city at the national Supermodel England finals 2018.

Sunderland and national model winner, Rachael Dawson

Successful applicants could be following in the footsteps of current title holder Rachael Dawson, 21, who went on to win the national final and will now take part in an all expenses trip to Vietnam for the World Supermodel finals next year.

Rachael, who works at Guess in the MetroCentre, said: “I was shocked to win the national finals. When I entered Top Model of Sunderland I never expected to go to international level, especially to Vietnam, which is a part of the world I’ve never been to before.

“This was only the second pageant I’d ever done, but it’s given me so much experience and built my confidence.”

Rachael, from South Tyneside, added: “For any girls thinking of applying I’d say be yourself and make friends. It’s good when you do that and can all compete together.”

The finals of Top Model of Sunderland 2018, which will raise money for the Foundation of Light, will take place on June 2 at Seaburn Marriott Hotel.

All finalists will receive a free location shoot with Alexandra Devine and one digital print of their choice, 15% discount voucher for the Dressworx as well as the official finalist sash, with more prizes to be added.

The winner of Top Model of Sunderland will also gain direct entry to the Supermodel England national final.

Top Model of Sunderland director Ailish Shaw said: “As the director I am so excited to get to work again and to find a great ambassador for Top Model of Sunderland. Seeing Rachael win the World Supermodel England title has reinforced why I run the competition, to provide young local women with amazing opportunities and experiences they may never have had otherwise.”

Eligible applicants for Top Model of Sunderland should be aged 16-29 and live within a 30-mile radius of Sunderland. Although other pageants have restrictions, in this contest women can be single, married or divorced and be with or without children.

Applications are open at www.topmodelofsunderland.co.uk







