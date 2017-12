An appeal has been issued to trace the next of kin of a Wearside man who has died.

A man believed to be Stephen Weatherill was found dead at his home in Wetherby Road, Grangetown, Sunderland, on Sunday.

It is thought he was 63-years-old and previously worked as a civil servant.

Any relations or anyone with information which could help trace Mr Weatherill's family is asked to contact coroner's officer Neville Dixon on 0191 561 7842 or email neville.dixon@sunderland.gov.uk.