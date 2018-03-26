Come Dine With Me is coming to Sunderland - and you could be the star of the show

Have you got what it takes to be the host with the most?

Come Dine With Me will be filming in Sunderland in the coming weeks and the production team are looking for budding chefs from the city, and surrounding areas, to take part.

The hit series will be in the city from April 23-27 and are looking for people to knock up a meal and host a dinner party for a chance to win £1,000 at the end of the week.

The only criteria for the show is that you must be over 18 and not working or trained as a professional chef.

The deadline for applications is this Sunday, April 1.

To receive an application form email sasha.risner@itv.com with your name, age, contact details and postcode.