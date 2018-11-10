Collision between car and bus closes Sunderland road

A crash between a bus and a car closed off the entrance to Sunderland city centre's transport interchange.

Bus services were diverted along Holmeside after the minor collision between the 78 Coast and Country service, which runs between Sunderland and Chester-le-Street, and a car on a side street close to Park Lane.

Go North East services avoided the area for a short time while the scene was cleared, with its vehicles unable to access an area of stands within the station.

The 78 involved, which had been heading for Hastings Hill, Bournmoor and then Great Lumley, was taken out of operation following the incident.

It happened at around 6pm yesterday.