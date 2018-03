Sunderland AFC boss Chris Coleman pitched in to help clear snow from the Stadium of Light playing surface this morning.

The Welshman joined fellow Black Cats staff in shovelling snow from the pitch ahead of training.

The first-team is training at the ground this morning ahead of Saturday's crucial Championship match at Millwall.

A tweet from the club said: "SAFC staff join boss Chris Coleman to help clear the Stadium of Light pitch ahead of training today!"