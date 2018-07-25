Children's services in Sunderland: A guide by numbers

Children's services in Sunderland have once again been rated inadequate by Ofsted.

Inspectors were again very critical of services for vulnerable youngsters on Wearside, making a series of stinging criticisms in their report.

Here are the key statistics when it comes to youngsters living in our city and the services meant to protect them:

Children's services in Sunderland have again been rated as inadequate by Ofsted.

Children in Sunderland

* Approximately 54,260 children and young people under the age of 18 live in Sunderland, making up 20% of the total population.

* Approximately 26% of children aged under 16 in the local authority are living in low income families

* The proportion of children entitled to free school meals in primary schools is 20% (national average is 14%) and in secondary schools is 21% (nat avg 13%)

* Children and young people from miniorty ethnic groups account for 6% of all children living in the city, compared to 21% in the country.

Child protection

* As of April 23, 2018, 2,929 children had been identified through assessment as being formally in need of a specialist children's service. This is an increase from 2,704 at March 31, 2017.

* As of April 23, 2018, 532 children and young people were the subject of a child protection plan (a rate of 98 per 10,000 children). This is an increase from 423 (78 per 10,000 children) at March 31, 2017.

Children looked after in Sunderland

* At April 23, 2018, 592 children were being looked after by the local authority (a rate of 109 per 10,000 children). This is an increase from 540 (100 per 10,000 children) at March 31, 2017.

* Of this number, 188 (32%) live outside the local authority area.

* 32 live in residential children's homes, of which 22% live outside the local authority area.

* 456 live with foster families, of whom 27% live outside the authority area.

* Four children are unaccompanied asylum-seeking children

* In the last 12 months there have been 49 adoptions, while 56 children became the subject of special guardianship orders.

READ MORE: Bosses disappointed by damning report