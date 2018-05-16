Children attempt to break into Roker Pier's lighthouse

A report of youngsters trying to break into the lighthouse on the end of Roker Pier sparked a call out to the police and coastguard last night.

Sunderland Coastguard Team was called out to support Northumbria Police after reports came in children were trying to get into the building.

A spokesman for the team said: "Arriving on scene we joined police officers who believed the children had fled.

"Coastguard officers carried out searches of both Roker and the old North piers to confirm this was the case and that they were secure.

"With no further reports the team were stood down to return to station."

The incident happened at 9.15pm yesterday.