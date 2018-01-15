Carillion collapse is latest twist in 19 year saga of Sunderland's Vaux brewery site

Today's news that work on Sunderland's former Vaux brewery site has halted after the collapse of contractor Carillion is the latest twist in a saga that goes back almost 20 years.

July 1999: Vaux Brewery closes with the loss of 700 jobs and bringing more than 150 years of brewing history to an end in the region.

Vaux boss Frank Nicholson bidshis farewells to workers on the brewery's last day

2001: Tesco buys the 26-acre site. The deal sparks a decade of legal rows.

2002: Sunderland Arc is formed to regenerate the city. It goes on to spend £75million of taxpayers' cash on sites across Wearside.

March 2010: Sunderland City Council enters a joint agreement as it works to acquire and redevelop the site.

February 2011: The council announces it owns the land after buying it from Tesco for an undisclosed sum and following an agreement with regional development agency One North East and the Homes and Community Agency.

Demolition work sees the brewery's iconic sign removed

Spring 2011: Sunderland Arc closes after council and Government funding of £1million is withdrawn as austerity cuts hit. Its outgoing boss credits the organisation with preventing the land from being used by Tesco.

June 2012: Pre-planning proposals for a rethink of St Mary’s Way and Livingstone Road are approved with the aim of making the Vaux site more attractive and helping it handle more traffic.

March 2013: Funding of £2.25million is granted by the European Regional Development Fund to unlock the potential for the site. The cash helps remodel the roads and create Keel Square.

June 2013: Tesco opens its Extra store in Roker after it opted to redevelop the ex-bowling alley site in place of the Vaux land.

CE Siglion John Seager, Igloo's David Roberts, Carillion's Chris Ives and Sunderland City Council leader Coun Paul Watson mark the start of work on site in December 2016

November 2014: Siglion, a partnership between Carillion and Sunderland City Council and managed by Igloo Regeneration, is established to bring on the development of the Vaux site among others.

January 2015: Then-city council chief executive Dave Smith outlines the vision for Vaux at a meeting of the North East Chamber of Commerce’s Sunderland committee, and says : “Our ambition around the Vaux site is to create a Doxford Park, but in the middle of the city centre.”

April 2016: Council bosses approve plans for the first phase of the development.

December 2016: Work finally starts on-site, more than 17 years after the brewery closed.

October 2017: The first building reaches a major landmark, as the final panes of glass are been installed

January 2018: Work is halted indefinitely after Carillion collapses into liquidation.