Car mounts pedestrian crossing in Sunderland crash

A car has mounted the railings of a pedestrian crossing in a one-vehicle crash off the A690.

Emergency services were called to the one-vehicle collision on Durham Road at junction with Premier Road yesterday.

The car crashed at the junction yesterday.

The car had crashed into the railings of one of the pedestrian crossings at the crossroads.

Nobody was injured in the collision.

A Northumbria Police spokesperson said: “At 2.53pm yesterday, police received a report of a one-vehicle collision on Durham Road, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and found a car had crashed into the railings. Thankfully, nobody was injured.”