Car and tech stolen in Sunderland burglary

Police are appealing for information after two-in-one burglary in Sunderland.

The break-in happened in Moreland Street, between 11pm on Wednesday, February 21, and 5am on Thursday, February 22.

Keys to a car were taken during the burglary and the car subsequently stolen.

A special edition Star Wars Xbox360, a black Playstation 3 and AUS Notebook were also stolen.

Police investigating the burglary have released a photograph of the car that was taken in the hope someone may know where it is – although it is possible it is being used with false or cloned number plates.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Northumbria Police on 101 quoting reference OIC8442 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.