Candle put in drawer sparks fire in kitchen

Heat from a candle caused a blaze after it was put into a kitchen drawer.

Firefighters from Sunderland Central and Marley Park fire stations were called to May Street, off Trimdon Street in Deptford, after a fire inside the two-storey cottage was reported just after 8pm yesterday.

The kitchen had filled with smoke from the drawer.

The firefighters put out the blaze and opened the windows to let out the fumes, with a thermal imaging camera used to ensure the fire was out.

Utensils and the drawer were left damaged by the incidents.