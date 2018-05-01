Can you help Sunderland schoolgirl Anya find her beloved doll Sparkle?

A worried mum has launched an online appeal to reunite her daughter with a lost doll.

Sara Holmes has started a search for Sparkle the doll, which belongs to her 5-year-old daughter Anya.

The toy was lost on Sunday, April 29 on a journey between Newcastle Central Station and Park Lane Metro station - and Sara is desperate to get it back.

She told the Echo: "They have been inseparable since my mam gave her to Anya shortly before she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer, she died just a month later."

Little Anya is devastated that Sparkle is missing. Can you help?

The family left Newcastle at around 5.30pm and arrived at Park Lane at around 6.30pm.

When she went missing, Sparkle the doll was wearing a dress with a white, flowery motif on the top with a dark-coloured skirt.

If you can help reunite Anya with Sparkle, email sara.day@hotmail.co.uk.