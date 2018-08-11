Calls for more security as hundreds condemn sicking attack on swan in Sunderland park

Hundreds have reacted with shock, disgust and dismay after a cygnet was stabbed in the neck with a screwdriver in a park.

RSPCA chiefs were called out after the young swan was found with the screwdriver still sticking out of its neck.

Miraculously, the cygnet survived and the screwdriver fell out on its own.

However, the attack has horrified Echo readers - with some calling for improved security at the park.

More than 250 comments have been left on our Facebook page.

Vicki Positive Wharton said: "(It) needs proper security. There's too many gorgeous animals in that park never mind the council doesn't have enough money !!DO IT!!

"I'm heartbroken seeing this and go to that park to feed them at least twice a week shocking and really hope they get some serious punishment!! How evil and possibly quite dangerous to humans in later life."

Liz Lord said: "Omg proper shocking ..absolute scum of the Earth. CCTV should be put in around all lakes where there's wildlife as more attacks are happening."

Sharron Burrell said: "The fact that (they're) actually wandering around with a screwdriver is worrying!! Hate abuse of any kind but that’s senseless and cruel 😢"

Anne Marie Marshall said: "That's awful. Just why would anyone even consider such a thing is beyond me? Hope they get found out, named and shamed."

Vicki Milburn said: "What has that poor cygnet ever done to anyone? This society is getting worse and worse. There is no pride in surroundings, no respect for people, places or animals and no value for anything. I am feeling sick.

Trish Atkinson-was Dalton said: "Absolutely shocking,I dread to think what type of person is walking the streets and what they could do next."