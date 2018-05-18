Cake artist rises to challenge to create incr-edible Prince Harry and Meghan

A baker has given the words Royal icing a whole new meaning after making a life-size version of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle out of cake.

Sunderland University graduate Lara Mason, nee Clarke, has hit headlines across the world after spending more than 250 hours making the two figures.

The Royal couple's faces were made using modelling chocolate and sugar.

Starting with a custom built frame, she pieced together sections of sponge made from a total of around 300 eggs, 15kg of butter and the same amount of sugar and flour.

It was sandwiched with layers of vanilla buttercream, with chocolate ganache then used to seal in the cake before 50kg of icing was used to create the bride and groom's clothing, limbs, faces and hair.

The faces are made from modelling chocolate with the added detail was made using poured sugar and cake tools, with extensive detail added to the displays.

The finished figures are big enough to feed 500 people and will go on show as part of the Cake International show at the NEC in Birmingham from November 2 to 4.

Lara Mason with her finished cake versions of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who will marry at Windsor Castle tomorrow at noon, have asked Claire Ptak to create their own cake.

It is flavoured with lemon and elderflower, will be decorated with fresh flowers, with 1,200 guests to feed at the celebrations.

Lara, who graduated from Sunderland in performing arts in 2007, now lives in Brownhills in the West Midlands.

In February she made life-size models of her twin daughters Lily and Lyla to celebrate their first birthday party.

Lara Mason with her edible artworks.

She has also worked on a cake of Liam Gallagher's face, Gene Wilder in his role as Willy Wonka and a huge edible version of a Land Rover.

The cake was shaped using a custom built frame.