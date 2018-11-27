Burglary investigation launched as Sunderland house targeted twice in two nights

A burglary investigation is underway after the same property was targeted twice in two nights in Sunderland.

At 8.06pm on Monday, November 19, police received a report of that a property on Rydal Mount, Castletown, had been broken into.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: "Two men dressed in sports clothing accessed the rear garden of the property via grassed area at the side of Wessington Way.

"The individuals then forced entry into the premises, before making off from the rear of the address back on to Wessington Way. They were last seen travelling on foot in the direction of the Honda showroom and BP garage."

Officers are also investigating a report of a theft from the same address on Rydal Mount the night before (Sunday, November 18).

At this stage, officers are treating the incidents as linked.

At 8.50pm, police received a report that a man wearing a hooded top had removed a black key safe located outside the address, prior to making off in a dark-coloured saloon car.

The vehicle, thought to have had up to four male occupants, then drove in the direction of The Broadway.

An investigation is underway, and police are now eager to hear from any members of the public who saw anything suspicion in that area on either evening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1016 191118 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.