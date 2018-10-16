Burglar raided Sunderland pharmacy three times in four days

A burglar who targeted a Sunderland pharmacy three times in four days has appeared in court.

Darren Arthur Slee, 40, admitted three counts of burglary at the shop in Suffolk Street, Hendon.

He first broke into Medichem on the morning of Sunday, September 30, and made away with a quantity of drugs.

The chemist was raided again in the early hours of Monday, October 1, although nothing was taken.

After being made aware of the two incidents, police monitored the premises and swooped shortly after 1am on Thursday, October 4, after receiving a further report that the shop's burglar alarm had again been triggered.

Officers – assisted by the Dog Section - were on the scene within two minutes of receiving the report and found a hole in the roof.

After liaising with the shop owner, police entered the chemist and detained an intruder inside.

Slee, 40, of Tower Street West, Sunderland, was arrested and later charged with three counts of burglary.

He pleaded guilty to all charges on Saturday, October 6, and is due to be sentenced at Newcastle Crown Court on Friday, November 2.