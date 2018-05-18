Broken-down boat sparks first Coastguard and RNLI call out to new River Wear bridge

Sunderland's Coastguard team and its RNLI lifeboat crew have been called to deal with their first incident at the Northern Spire bridge.

The report was received at 6.30pm yesterday, while the Coastguard team was gathering for its weekly training session.

The RNLI lifeboat in the River Wear during the incident.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "We were tasked to assist RNLI - Sunderland Lifeboat Station after the Coastgaurd had taken a 999 call from a boat that had lost power and was drifting in the river.

"We maintained visual of the vessel and provided communications for the inshore lifeboat whilst it towed the tender to the slipway at South Hylton, where Coastguard officers met the owner and provided safety advice over the use of such things like life jackets."

It has issued a reminder people should call 999 in a coastal emergency and ask for the Coastguard.