Britain's Got Talent stars The Jive Aces spread anti-drugs message in Sunderland

The UK's leading jive and swing band are putting on a very special performance in Sunderland tomorrow.

The Jive Aces, who are just back from a sell-out US tour, will be spreading some good cheer in the Market Square.

The Jive Aces are known for their colourful yellow stagewear.

The band, who won BBC TV's Opportunity Knocks and reached the semi-finals of Britain's Got Talent in 2012, are promoting the 'Say No To Drugs' campaign.

The six-piece, who are all Scientologists, have supported the church's 'Say No To Drugs. Say Yes To Life' campaign for 20 years.

They have played all over the world to raise awareness of the dangers of drugs and solutions to the problems they cause.

In that time they have achieved huge success by selling out the Royal Albert Hall, performing for the Queen and working with the likes of Hollywood stars John Travolta and Van Morrison.

The Jive Aces comprise lead singer Ian Clarkson, double bass player Ken Smith, saxophonist John Fordham, trombonist Alex Douglas, pianist Vince Hurley and drummer Peter Howell.

Known for their colourful yellow suits, they met as teenagers in East London, and have been together for 21 years.

They love to make feel-good music - and their cover of Bring Me Sunshine has been prescribed by a doctor in Seattle to cheer up patients suffering from depression.

Their video of the song, which was popularised by comedy duo Morecambe and Wise, is so upbeat it has received nearly 3 million hits on YouTube.

'Say No to Drugs, Say Yes To Life' is a youth drug education and drug prevention campaign sponsored by the Church of Scientology.

The programme educates children as young as six on the dangers of drugs, and encourages them to stay drug-free.

The Jive Aces' singer Ian Clarkson said: “People look up to musicians and see them taking drugs and think that they then have to use them to be a great artist.

"What they don’t realise is that without drugs they would be a lot happier, play a lot better and live a lot longer.

“When I was a teenager, I used to smoke grass and drink alcohol, but that led me to unhappiness. I gave it all up.

"I then realised it was imperative as a musician to take action against this social plague, so we have been supporting the campaign for over 20 years.

"Like most artists we want to change the world for the better through our art.”

The Jive Aces will be playing in Sunderland's Market Square between 1pm and 2pm tomorrow.

Their 11th studio album, Diggin' The Roots Hot Jazz, is set to be released on Friday, April 13.