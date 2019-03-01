‘Bring back Jonny Ringos!’ Just one of your comments as you remembered this Park Lane diner

Spot-on food and a great atmosphere. You got it all at Jonny Ringos.

That’s according to some of the 56,000 Echo readers who showed an interest in our photograph of the former Park Lane diner which we posted on social media.

These scenes brought back great memories for thousands of you.

The photo showed the place in 1997 after it had just had an extension and more than 360 posted comments on your memories of it.

What stood out was the late-night Sundays and the food including chilli nachos, pizza and chips.

Ashley Linton was one of those to respond and said: “I was manageress for years – loved it! We had so many good times here.”

Thanks to Ashley as well for name checking some of the other people there including head chef Ray Innins, Simon Innins, William Ward, Janet Scott, Lucy McKerlie, Rebecca Griffiths, Lindsay Watson, Tara Kennedy, Joanne McIntyre and Andrea Humble.

Loved it in here food was lush ..Bring back Jonny Ringos!!! Lou Maxwell

Ashley added: “Mike Emerson was a great boss x.”

Another former worker was Emma Swanson-Lloyd, who said: “Loved working here, had some of my best times with great people x.”

Kelly Vadhera worked there and Andrew Hughes said: “I used to wash dishes in there when I left school till I started my apprenticeship.”

And then there were those of you with memories of the food, including Dave Riley, who said: “Happy days in here. Especially our Xmas Eve pit stop from drinking. Mountain of Chilli nachos & jugs or beer!!”

'Loved it, then upstairs to Finos', said one follower.

Jackie Gordine said: “Late drinks on a Sunday 20 drinks & 1 bowl of chips to share!”

Thanks also to Lou Maxwell who commented: “Loved it in here food was lush. Bring back Jonny Ringos!!!”

Michael Harford remembered the “mad dash there on a Sunday night for last orders ... was only place that stayed open until 12.”

Anjii Grace Beck reminisced: “Loved this place, so many celebrations in there lots of memories.”