Boy needs CPR after being rescued from Sunderland house fire

A young boy needed CPR after being rescued from a house fire in Sunderland last night.

Crews from Marley Park, Farringdon, and Sunderland Central fire stations were called to a report of a fire in an upstairs bedroom at a house in Wentbridge in Witherwack shortly after midnight.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "On arrival, crews rescued a young child from an adjacent bedroom.

"He was given CPR on scene by fire service personnel and transferred via ambulance to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

All other members of the family were out of the house when the fire service arrived.

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire.