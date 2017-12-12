Boy, 2, in critical condition after being rescued from Sunderland house fire

A two-year-old boy is in a critical condition in hospital after being rescued from a house fire in Sunderland last night.

Crews from Marley Park, Farringdon, and Sunderland Central fire stations were called to a report of a fire in an upstairs bedroom at a house in Wentbridge in Witherwack shortly after midnight on Monday.

The upstairs front bedroom of the property was severely damaged by the fire.

Firefighters rescued the youngster from the home and performed CPR before he was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

Northumbria Police have confirmed that the boy is in a critical but stable condition in hospital following the blaze.

A police spokeswoman said: "At 1am this morning police were informed about a fire in Wentbridge in Sunderland.

"Police attended along with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service.

Firefighters and police were outside of the property this morning.

"A two-year-old boy was taken to hospital where he remains critical but stable."

All other members of the family were out of the house when the fire service arrived.

Six firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the fire.

A Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service spokeswoman said: "On arrival, crews rescued a young child from an adjacent bedroom.

The upstairs front bedroom was burnt out by the blaze.

"He was given CPR on scene by fire service personnel and transferred via ambulance to Sunderland Royal Hospital."

One neighbour said he was woken up by the sound of fire engines at 12:15am and stood outside of his property along with neighbours while firefighters tackled the blaze.

He said: "I went out to see what was going on and I saw two ambulances and three fire engines had turned up outside of a house.

"The flames had engulfed the roof and I could see the smoke.



"The fire was in the upstairs front bedroom of the three bedroomed house."

A woman who lived just a few doors down from the property with her partner and one year old son said she was woken up by her partner who had told her there was a fire.

She said: "We have lived here just over a year and it is a really quiet estate.

"It was about 1am when my partner woke me up and said there was fire, so I just grabbed my son and we went straight outside.

"There were two or three fire engines outside and it was freezing, so went over the road and stayed with a neighbour to keep warm before we went back to our house later on."

