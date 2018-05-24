Boy, 12, taken to hospital after being hit by car in Sunderland

A 12-year-old boy has been taken to hospital after being hit by a car in Sunderland.

The boy was taken by ambulance to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle, by ambulance after the incident on Durham Road.

His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Police were called to the scene at 3.45pm.

A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “At about 3.45pm today, police received a report of a collision between a black Seat Ibiza and a 12-year-old boy on Durham Road in Sunderland.

"The boy was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries."

A spokesman for the North East Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 3.28pm to attend an incident outside the Toby Carvery on Durham Road in Sunderland.

"We dispatched one double-crew ambulance and took one patient to the Royal Victoria Infirmary, in Newcastle."

There were traffic delays in the area while the incident was dealt with, with buses diverted.

However, those problems are now believed to have been cleared.