Boat towed to safety after breakdown off Sunderland coast

The RNLI pictured as it's team helped the boat up the River Wear, pictured by Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team.
Coastguard officers and RNLI volunteers helped bring a boat back to shore after its engine broke down.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and a team from the RNLI were called out when the vessel reported it was in difficulties after suffering mechanical problems half a mile east of Roker Pier.

Coastguard officers carried out safety observations while the Atlantic 85 from RNLI Sunderland Lifeboat Station towed the vessel to its moorings on the river.

A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "After a welfare check and safety advice provided, we were able to stand down and return to station."

The call out happened just after 4pm yesterday.