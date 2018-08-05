Boat towed to safety after breakdown off Sunderland coast

Coastguard officers and RNLI volunteers helped bring a boat back to shore after its engine broke down.

Sunderland Coastguard Rescue Team and a team from the RNLI were called out when the vessel reported it was in difficulties after suffering mechanical problems half a mile east of Roker Pier.



Coastguard officers carried out safety observations while the Atlantic 85 from RNLI Sunderland Lifeboat Station towed the vessel to its moorings on the river.



A spokesman for the Coastguard said: "After a welfare check and safety advice provided, we were able to stand down and return to station."

The call out happened just after 4pm yesterday.

