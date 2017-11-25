Bloodied man restrained by police after ‘reeling off expletives’ at Sunderland Royal Hospital

A bloodied man had to be restrained by police after he pressed his face against the entrance doors to Sunderland Royal Hospital.

John Paul Forajter, 39, had been found sitting covered in injuries before he “reeled off expletives” inside the A&E department, late on September 30, South Tyneside magistrates heard.

He was reeling off expletives in the A&E department Glenda Beck, prosecuting

Prosecutor Glenda Beck said an officer was called to the department at 11.50pm, where he was asked to speak to Forajter.

Ms Beck said: “He had scratches, redness and cuts to his face, but had not approached the desk to be booked in.

“The officer went to speak to the defendant who was sitting on a bench.

“He was falling asleep and he tapped him on the arm.”

Forajter woke up and started swearing and ranting, saying that he was leaving and wouldn’t speak to “a copper”, the court heard.

Mrs Beck said: “He was reeling off expletives in the A&E department and the officer activated his body cam.”

The court heard he was told he had to leave as he continued his abuse.

“He was pressing himself against the glass panel of the entrance to A&E,” Mrs Beck added.

The court heard the officer restrained him as he pulled his arm away and spotted a police van outside the entrance.

However, he soon noticed the police were assisting a member of the public who was lying in the road and moved him away towards a wall, where Forajter appeared to try to spit at him.

He was arrested and taken to the police station.

Forajter, of Falcon Road, Middlesbrough, was found guilty in his absence of being drunk and disorderly.

District Judge Roger Elsey found the matter proved.

Forajter was fined £300 and was told to pay £85 costs and £30 surcharge.