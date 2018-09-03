Blaze at Sunderland's Borneo Bistro 'not thought to be suspicious' say police

A fire which tore through Borneo Bistro and neighbouring business is not thought to be suspicious.

Northumbria Police has confirmed inquiries have established the blaze, in Hylton Road, in the Millfield area of Sunderland, was not started deliberately.

The Hylton Road restaurant has been ruined by the blaze.

The fire, which started on Saturday night, has destroyed the cafe and takeaway.

Neighbouring businesses, including a barbers, have also been damaged by the incident.

A spokesperson for the police said: “At around 11.10pm, police received a report of a fire at a property on Hylton Road, Sunderland.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished. Nobody was injured, and the cause of the fire is not thought to be suspicious.”

Emergency services at the scene of the blaze on Saturday night. Photo by Jay Sykes.

A donations page has been set up as part of a campaign to show the owners of the restaurant, Kevin and Remy Smith.

It can be found here.