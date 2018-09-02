Blaze at popular Borneo Bistro in Sunderland

Have your say

Firefighters were called to a large blaze at a popular restaurant in Sunderland last night.

Crews were called to the fire at Borneo Bistro, in Hylton Road, Sunderland, at 11.05pm last night (September 1).

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue confirmed that the blaze also spread to the properties on either side of the restaurant.

The full extent of the damage is not yet known.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue posted last night: "Four appliances and an Ariel Ladder Platform are currently dealing with a large fire on Hylton Road, Sunderland.

"Please ensure you keep your doors and windows closed to prevent smoke from entering your property if you live in the area."

The public watched on as firefighters tackled the blaze into the early hours of this morning (September 2).

The fire has now been extinguished and crews have left the scene.

Distraught customers have already taken to social media to express their sadness about the fire.

One customer posted on the restaurant's Facebook page: "Horrible news about Borneo. Thinking about Kev and the staff.

"Hopefully it’s recoverable. Borneo was our own little gem nothing else was quite like it. I hope the community will help out in anyways possible."