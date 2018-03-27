Blaze at block of homes under construction in Sunderland

Firefighters have tackled a blaze at a house under construction in Sunderland.

Crews were called to Grantham Road, in the Roker area, shortly before 11.20pm last night.

Three properties were damaged by the fire, according to the fire service.

A spokesman for Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 11.19pm yesterday, crews from Marley Park and Sunderland Central fire stations attended Grantham Road in Sunderland.

"This was a block of three two-storey properties under construction.

"The end of terrace property one was 100% severely damaged by fire.

"The mid-terrace property sustained 20% severe fire damage and the other end terrace property sustained damage as a result of firefighting activities.

"The fire was extinguished using three main jets.

"Four breathing apparatus wearers tackled the fire."