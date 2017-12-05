Big tailbacks on A19 after vehicle involved in collision leaves road

Emergency services have been called to a two-vehicle accident on the A19 where one car left the road.

Large tailbacks have been reported around the Sunderland area after the accident, which took place close to the A690 Doxford Park junction.

The problems are being made worse by an issue on the A1231 near Hylton Bridge as the road joins the A19, caused by a broken down car transporter on the sliproad.

There has also been a three-vehicle collision in the Pennywell area, with police, paramedics and fire officers on the scene.

On the A19 incident, NE Traffic News posted on Twitter: "A19 northbound delays to traffic on the approach to the A690 Doxford Park junction due to a two vehicle collision with one vehicle ending up in the verge. Emergency services are in attendance."

Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service tweeted about the Pennywell incident: "Fire crews from Farringdon and Washington have assisted Northumbria Police and the North East Ambulance Service at a three vehicle RTC in the Pennywell area."